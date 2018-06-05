MultiChoice aims to grow African creative industries into economic centres

by Princewill Ekwujuru

Pay-TV provider, Mul-tiChoice Africa, has announced a new Pan-African social investment initiative – the MultiChoice Talent Factory, MTF, aimed at igniting and growing Africa’s creative industries into vibrant, economic centres.

The Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, at the unveiling of the initiative in Lagos, said: “The African development story has long been defined by investment in the vast mineral wealth on the continent, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development for too long.

As a result, the film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, and not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination.” “We are abundantly blessed in these areas, however, the space given for this expression has at best been limited and at worst, been relegated to the fringes of the mainstream economy, leaving in its wake, unfulfilled dreams, unexplored talent and unwritten stories.

As an African business, MultiChoice, together with our valued partners and stakeholders across the continent, have collaborated to make a positive socio-economic impact in the communities in which we live and work through the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.”

He further stated: “There is no better time than now; this being MultiChoice’s 25th year of operations in Nigeria, for a project of this scope to concretize what we stand for as an organisation, as it lays a foundation that will foster economic growth for tomorrow’s leaders, and by extension, our continent.

He went on: “For over two decades, MultiChoice has been committed to investing in the development of original African programming and showcasing it on the DStv and GOtv platforms across 49 sub-Saharan African countries. The launch of MTF forms part of the company’s new strategy of furthering this investment through creating shared value by using its core business resources – people, skills and networks – to effect a positive change in society that yields benefits for the business and society.

The MTF initiative will deliver three touch points that launch throughout the year, the MTF academies, Master classes and the MTF Portal. The first to launch is the MTF Academy, a 12-month educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people.

who want to work and innovate in film and television production.