Moses, Iheanacho, Mikel key to Eagles success, says Taribo West

Former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West says Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and John Obi Mikel must have to raise their game if the Super Eagles are to make any impact in Russia 2018.

“Players like Victor, Iheanacho, Obi Mikel have demonstrated their qualities,” West told Goal. “And the advantage of this selection is to have a very experienced coach in Gernot Rohr. He knows the highest level. We rely a lot on him, on his experience.

“It’s a team that does not have a lot of experienced players. We do not have big, big players. But I think Rohr has worked hard. Collectively, I find them very strong. It’s a young, fresh team.

“We have talent and are mentally strong. But I repeat, these players, apart from a few of them, need to acclimatise to the highest level. ‘European experience’ is missing in this squad.”