Moses, Ighalo fear for Eagles in clash against Iceland

Super Eagles attacker, Victor Moses has stated that Iceland will be a hard nut to crack, when they clash with the Eagles on Friday.

The Chelsea of England player suggested that the match against Icelanders is make or mar adding that it is the match to win, rather than bother about Argentina.

‘’Obviously Iceland will not be easy. Tactically, Iceland is a very good team, they played very well against Argentina,’’Moses told reporters.

‘’For me, the game with Iceland is going to be more difficult than the game against Argentina.’’

Also Odion Ighalo revealed that it was going to be a hard game, but the Eagles must show strength to carry the day.

“The Iceland game will be different from the Croatian one. We want to attack in that game and we want to create chances because only with chances you score goals.”

“Our team spirit is very important to us. No matter if we win or lose, we are always united and thinking the same way. We believe in this unity and we believe in our team.

The Eagles need to win the match to stay alive in group D. A loss will consign the Eagles to early exit, after they gifted Croatia an easy win their opening game.