Mohamed Salah in starting line-up for Egypt v Russia: team

Mohamed Salah is in Egypt’s starting line-up for their World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday, the African team announced on their official Twitter feed.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his side’s 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggled to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month’s Champions League final.

At the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt’s Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but would undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990.

Salah scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool.

AFP