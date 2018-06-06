Minna jailbreak: Investigation c’ttee commences probe

By Demola Akinyemi

Minna—THE panel set up by the Comptroller of Prisons to investigate circumstances surrounding the attack on the Minna Medium Security Prison last Sunday has commenced work.

The panel, headed by an Assistant Comptroller General of Prison, Mohammed Garba, has

three other members said to be of the rank of Comptroller of Prison, while a Principal Officer of the Nigeria Prison is said to be the Secretary.

Vanguard gathered that all members of the panel are from the headquarters in Abuja.

Among the first set of people invited by the panel, sources said, include the state Comptroller of Prisons, Alhaji Mohammed Gana.

Meanwhile, more of the prisoners that escaped during the jailbreak are said to have been re-arrested between Monday night and yesterday.

The source did not, however, give the exact number of those re-arrested, besides the 30 earlier arrested a few hours after the jailbreak last Sunday.