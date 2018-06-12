Mimiko accused of destabilising Labour Party

A group in the Labour Party, Concerned LP Group, has accused the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, of working to destabilise the party.

A statement by the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Waheed Enilolobo, said: “We are worried about the recent moves of Mimiko to destabilise our party. What is ordinarily expected of him is to help reconcile Dr. Mike Omotosho and Abdulkadir Abdulsalam. Unfortunately, he has not done anything of such but merely interested in bulldozing his way into our party by all means.”

Enilolobo described the former governor as someone who once used the platform of LP to get to power and later jumped ship when he found it most convenient.

He said: “This is a man that used our party to get to power in Ondo State only to dump the party for the PDP. We don’t even have any problem with his second coming, except that his determination to destabilise our party in his quest to hijack the party structure is worrisome.”