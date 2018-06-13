Military urged to apply risk mapping in counter terrorism operations

By Evelyn Usman

Kaduna—Nigerian Military has been advised to utilise operational risk mapping methodologies in conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, with a view to preventing losses during attacks by insurgents.

Addressing members of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, on International and Regional Mechanisms for Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations, at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji- Kaduna, weekend, renowned security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu, stated that the use of risk mapping would also enable the military to be proactive.

He explained that risk mapping involved conducting risk identifica-tion, risk assessments, risk mitigation, counter-measures implementation and performance evaluation.

He said: “ The reality is that people and processes will inherently incur errors and militate against counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“Risk mapping is a reliable way to eliminate risk exposures, reducing losses during terrorist and insurgent attacks.”

In his remarks, Commandant of the College, AVM Lawal Alao, said the lecture was “very germane to the military” and that as professionals they would adopt models useful in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.