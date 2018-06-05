Military equipment: Edo Assembly authorises FG to deduct $1bn from ECA

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State House of Assembly has passed a resolution authorising the Federal Government to deduct from Edo State’s statutory share of the $1 billion Excess Crude Account, ECA, for the procurement of military equipment for the armed forces.

The resolution signed by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, dated June 1, 2018, said the resolution was passed with a view to enabling the Federal Government effectively fight insurgency and crime in the country.

The resolution which was addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, pointed out that “The Edo State House of Assembly deliberated on the issue of insurgency and adopted a resolution authorising the Federal Government to deduct from Edo State’s statutory share of the said sum of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, for the procurement of military equipment to support the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in its operations in fighting insurgency and other security challenges in the country.”

Speaker of the House, Adjoto, explained to Vanguard that “We appreciate the efforts being made by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to fight insurgency and we believe that we need to support the fight. Our people are being killed by these criminals and it is our belief that we need better equipment to fight insurgency.

“So we decided to pass this resolution to enable the Federal Government get the funds that will enable them purchase these equipment.”