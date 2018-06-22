Mikel: We’ve done everything in training to beat Iceland

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel said the team is focused on getting a good result when they face Iceland this afternoon.

The Eagles failed to impress in their opening day game against Croatia and now they need to show more aggression, and making good the chances that come their way.

“We are focused. We are ready. We want to win,” Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel told reporters.

“We know that we need a victory against Iceland to stay in the tournament and we are doing everything in training to make that happen.”

Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said on Thursday that he expected his side’s second World Cup match against Nigeria to be tough.

“We expect a tough match. We are ready for it. It will be a totally different game [from that with Argentina]. You have to work together, you have to stick together and once you do it as a team anything is possible, you’ve got a chance,” Gunnarsson said.

He said team work is what has kept Iceland going.

“Whenever everyone is rowing in the same direction, anything is possible in football and we have to stick together. We know it’s another tough task for us.”