Mikel attributes Eagles’ rise to Rohr’s disciplinary measures

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel said the revival of the national team was down to the disciplinary measures put down by coach Gernot Rohr.

Mikel has described the 64-year old’s influence on the team as “radical change” since his installation, having overseen the team in qualification for their sixth World Cup appearance and also trying to imbue the importance of team work in such a young squad.

“The coach and myself, as captain, have tried to make these young players realise that we are a team, not individuals,” Mikel stated in an interview with the Guardian UK

“If you don’t want to play together, you are welcome to leave. It’s amazing now to go to camp. You can feel the good feelings.

“I have been in the national team since 2005 and I haven’t seen this discipline before. It is meetings, being on time, the training.

‘’Sometimes a player has the hump because he knows he is not going to make the team and, before in the national team, he just strolls around.

‘’Now, you have to train properly. If you don’t, you are leaving the camp. The coach has changed the whole mentality.”