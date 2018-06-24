Messi: I don’t want to retire until I win World Cup

Lionel Messi has opened up on his obsession of winning the World Cup, claiming he doesn’t want to retire until he’s won the biggest trophy in football.

The Argentinian celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday but insists he will not give up on his dream of bringing the World Cup back to Argentina.

It was back to the drawing board for Jorge Sampaoli’s side after they stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against Croatia, leaving them on just one point from their first two matches and in serious danger of being knocked out.

‘It means so much because for Argentina the World Cup is special – and for me too.

‘I’ve always had the dream of watching me raise the World Cup. And then seeing the emotion that goes with it.

‘My hair stands on end just thinking about that moment. It would make millions of Argentine’s in the world happy.

‘So we cannot give up on that dream.

‘I have won all the most important tournaments but I am ambitious to the end. I would not like to retire from active football without being a world champion with my country.’