Messi cries for World Cup glory, Mum reveals

Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, said her son has been deeply affected by criticism of his performances with Argentina and insists he wants nothing more than to win the World Cup.

Messi had a penalty saved in Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland on Saturday, one day after Cristiano Ronaldo had a hat trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain.

Argentina lost three straight finals at major competitions in a three-year span — the 2014 World Cup against Germany and the second and third at the Copa America the following two years.

“His aim is to bring the Cup home, to win the World Cup,” Cuccittini said in an appearance on El Trece television show “Diario de Mariana.” “It’s one of his biggest desires. We see him suffer and cry at times.

“He is the first who wants to bring the Cup with him. He more than anyone would give everything for this to be his World Cup.”