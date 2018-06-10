Messi considering int’l retirement after World Cup

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lionel Messi is not sure if he will continue playing for Argentina after the World Cup in Russia.

Messi who will leading his country as he features in his fourth senior World Cup is considering bringing a permanent close to an international career that began 13 years ago.

The 30 years old forward has not managed to win a major senior championship with losses to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and back-to-back losses in the Copa America serving as good examples of his near misses.

“I don’t know. It will depend how we do, how it ends,” Messi said when asked about his future with La Albiceleste.

“The fact we’ve lost three finals now has led to some complicated moments with the Argentine press due to the differences in seeing what it means to reach a final.

“It is not easy and [reaching three finals] has to be appreciated. It’s true that winning them is important, but getting there is not easy.”

Argentina kick of their campaign against Iceland in Moscow on June 16 before facing Croatia and Nigeria.