Mercy Sobande’s Princess Sarah and Other Stories for launch

The launching and public presentation of the book titled “PRINCESS SARAH AND OTHER STORIES” written by 10-year old Mercy Sobande will come up on27 June 2018 by 10: 00 a.m. at Simeon Adebo Library, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Princess Sarah and other stories represents the visions of Mercy in his understanding of character portrayal in this world of treachery, deceit, falsehood, inequality and the plight of the common man.

The vulture for instance, typifies pride, but as usual in God’s way, she gets her reward. The story sums up the need for love, mutual respect, humility and faith in God.

Mercy Sobande, born to Mr. Olatoye Sobande and Mrs. Oluwadamilola Sobande, is a student of FCE Staff School, Osiele, Abeokuta.