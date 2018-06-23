Mercy Aigbe acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Mercy Aigbe is currently the talk of the town as she recently added to her landed assets a multi-million naira mansion for herself and her kids in a choice area in Lagos.

Taking to her Instagram page, the light-skinned actress and entrepreneur shared the good news with her fans, adding that she never thought she would be able to acquire such an asset this year.

According to her, a caterer named Luminee gifted her a mansion-like birthday cake when she clocked 40 in January and prophesied that she would buy her own house before the year runs out and it came to pass. She also hinted that she has been struggling to build her own house before this expensive acquisition.