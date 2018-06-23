Breaking News
Translate

Mercy Aigbe acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

On 12:27 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Mercy Aigbe is currently the talk of the town as she recently added to her landed assets a multi-million naira mansion for herself and her kids in a choice area in Lagos.

Taking to her Instagram page, the light-skinned actress and entrepreneur shared the good news with her fans, adding that she never thought she would be able to acquire such an asset this year.

Mercy Aigbe

According to her, a caterer named Luminee gifted her a mansion-like birthday cake when she clocked 40 in January and prophesied that she would buy her own house before the year runs out and it came to pass. She also hinted that she has been struggling to build her own house before this expensive acquisition.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.