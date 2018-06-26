How Mayorkun brought my dream to reality- Tclassic

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

These are happy times for fast rising Nigerian music sensation, Tclassic, as his new song titled ‘Fall in love’, which was released less than two weeks ago has been topping music charts around the country.

Tclassic and his team have worked hard over the last eight months to come out with something their fans will appreciate and talk about for a long time, and from the look of things, they may have struck gold.

The song which featured Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) star, Mayorkun, has become an instant hit with more than 100,000 downloads already recorded.

Speaking to Vanguard on why he featured Mayorkun, Tclassic’s label boss, Ayomide said Tclassic has been patiently waiting for the moment to give his fans the best from a long list of good songs from his repertoire.

“Mayorkun was just the perfect match for the song. We wanted somebody who could deliver the kind of vibe that we envisioned for the song and Mayorkun’s name came up. We reached out to him and he delivered brilliantly.”

He noted that the year started off for them on a strong footing and they want to keep pushing out great songs that would keep reminding Nigerians that they are the in the game for real.