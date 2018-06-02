Man stabs daughter to death in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE sleepy village of Osikwu-Awgbu, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been thrown into mourning following the alleged stabbing of one Onyinye, by her 60-year old father, Mr. Cletus Aguluka.

Onyinye was 20years old.

Aguluka, who is being detained by the police, allegedly killed the deceased around 1am on Saturday while she was fast asleep.

After committing the offence, Aguluka escaped through a window behind his house on sighting members of the community’s vigilante group who drove into the compound and removed the remains of the deceased amidst wailings from the villagers.

The deceased mother, Mrs. Georgina Aguluka, said trouble started when Aguluka returned home in the night drunk and demanded for his torchlight from his children. According to her, Aguluka had retired to bed after the children told him they did not know where he kept the torchlight, adding that they were surprised when her husband woke up in the wee hours and headed to her daughter’s room and killed her using a machete.

Sobbing uncontrollably, Mrs. Agluka said: “We thought he had forgotten about the torch, not until he woke up around one o’clock in the morning, went inside his room and brought out a machete and stabbed Onyinye who was fast asleep.”

Aguluka’s immediate younger brother, Mr. Sebastian Aguluka, said his brother had been molesting people, including himself and other members of his family, adding that there were indications that he was behaving abnormally of late.

The deceased twin brothers, Sochima and Chidera Aguluka, said they ran out of the house that early morning when they sensed danger as their father always looked for excuses to molest people, a behaviour they had been putting up with for a long time.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said investigations were ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.