Breaking: Man kills mother over love affair with her sister

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- A 22 year old man identified as Agaezichi Ogbonna, has allegedly killed his mother over a love affair with her sister at Akpaa Mbato community, Obingwa council area of Abia State.



Family sources told Vanguard that Agaezichi aged 22, was having a love affair with his mother’s sister, but his mother, Blessing, warned against the relationship, describing it as a taboo in Igbo land.

However, on Saturday, the deceased reportedly met the two ‘love birds’ at home and warned them to desist from the love affairs, but Agaezichi pounced on his mother and beat her to death.

When they realized that the woman had died, the two ‘love birds’ fled, but Agaezichi was arrested by youths who handed him over to the soldiers stationed at the community.

“The boy was having a love affair with his mother’s sister. The love affair has been going on for a long time. But his mother kept warning him against it. Everybody in this village has been warning the boy against the love affair because it is a taboo in Igbo land. Any time his mother warns him to stop the love affair with her sister, Agaezichi will beat the woman.

“Yesterday, his mother saw him with the girl and warned about the consequences of their love affair and Agaezich rained blows on the woman. She fell to the ground and died. When they saw, she has died, they ran away but Agaezichi was arrested by some youths while his girlfriend escaped.”

A soldier who asked not to be mentioned said the suspect has been handed over to the Police.

Contacted, Police Area Commander, Aba, ACP Peter Opara, confirmed that the suspect is being detained by the Police.