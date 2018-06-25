Maltreatment: Delta Assembly Speaker rescues 13 years old boy

…offers him scholarship

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of the Delta Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday rescued a 13-year-old boy, Chigozie Ogbu in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State from his uncle who has been maltreating him after denying the boy secondary school education.



The Speaker who was peeved by the way the boy was being manhandled by his uncle identified as Mr. Ifeanyi Akpa also offered him scholarship from secondary to university level under his foundation, Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation.

Oborevwori who attracted by the scene created by the boy’s uncle after beating and inflicting body injuries on him, stopped his convoy on his way from Church to find out what was happening, also ordered the community youth Chairman, Comrade Friday Okpako to take the boy to the hospital for proper medical check and treatment.

The Community Youth chairman, Mr Friday Okpako who had already handed the boy’s uncle, Mr Ifeanyi Akpa to the police for questioning and prosecution, told the Speaker that the man and wife have been abusing little Chigozie Ogbu for sometime now.

Lamenting that the couple refused to train boy after his primary school education, Okpako said “Master Chigozie does all the domestic work in the house, sells pure water during the day, yet he was severely maltreated by his uncle and his wife daily”.

Continuing, he said Mr Ifeanyi Akpa is an indigene of Onicha Igbeze of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, adding that “he resides in Francis Dogwu’s compound here in Osubi community.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, visited the boy in the private clinic where he was being treated, frowning at the maltreatment of the boy.

Oborevwori was accompanied on the visit Chairman of the Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme, Chief Mrs E. E. Onokpasa and other members of the the committee and reaffirmed the scholarship

award to Chigozie to University level.

The Nurse on duty, Mrs Irene Enakerakpo told the Speaker that the boy was responding to treatment.