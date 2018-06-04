Lokosa: I have no regrets missing Russia 2018

Nigeria Professional Football League hot shot, Junior Lokosa said he was at peace with coach Gernot Rohr’s decision to drop him from the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

Lokosa, a toast of the NPFL fans made his Super Eagles debut against Congo DR during a friendly in Port Harcourt. But he was dropped aongside Ola Aina, Mikel Agu, Stephen Eze, Uche Agbo and Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye from the squad to Russia.

Having made his international debut against Congo DR, the Kano Pillars man, who has scored 18 goals in 21 games for the Masu Gida Boys this season, is pleased with the experience.

“I am very happy getting a chance to play for the Super Eagles and make my debut against Congo DR,” Lokosa told Goal. “For me, making the provisional squad was a huge lift for my career . “It is not easy to make the 30-player squad because it’s the dream of every Nigerian player. I would have loved to play at the World Cup but God knows best.

“I have no regrets because it was a wonderful experience and I wish to appreciate everyone and my club Kano Pillars for their great support.”