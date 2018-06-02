Lingard to start against Nigeria

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard will start for England in today’s friendly against Nigeria at Wembley Stadium and manager Gareth Southgate believes there is no reason why he can’t play alongside Dele Alli.

Lingard, who usually operates in an attacking midfield role, scored 13 goals for United last season in all competitions – his most productive campaign yet at Old Trafford.

While some observers believe the 25-year-old is competing for the same spot in the England side as Tottenham’s Alli, Southgate says that isn’t the case.