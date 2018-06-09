Let’s work with FG for Niger Delta interests

Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof., yesterday, assured of prompt payment of monthly stipends and provision of other welfare packages for ex-Niger Delta agitators and their leaders. He said this was vital for sustenance of the prevailing peace and security in the region to enhance development.

Addressing second and third phase leaders of ex-agitators in the Amnesty Programme at a meeting in Abuja, Dokubo said funds budgeted for the programme are meant for the training of its beneficiaries, and not to be diverted into private pockets. The meeting which had over 70 leaders of Niger Delta ex-agitators in attendance was held at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

Dokubo who was saddened by complaints of anomalies caused by previous management of the Amnesty Office in the payment of monthly stipends to ex-agitators and placement of delegates for vocational and educational programmes, expressed his resolve to breathe fresh air into the Amnesty Programme and drive it for the benefit of bona fide beneficiaries.

“Today, I am meeting with you one on one. I will speak with every one of you and if you feel agitated by any step I have taken, please tell me. We are going to rectify things; we are going to have all the collective views of those who have gathered here. I know that you are not the only commanders, but I strongly believe that if you go away from here there is something you will take home with you; you will take home to your friends and also those who are in your command that this is what I have said and this is the way we are going to approach it. I believe that with you, we are going to move this region forward”.

While assuring on fairness and transparency in the discharge of his duties, he said funds meant for beneficiaries will be properly utilized. “I will continue to operate an open door policy; I will give listening ear to leaders of ex-agitators. Let us run the Amnesty Programme in such a way that thebona fide beneficiaries get the benefit”.

He urged leaders of ex-agitators not to promote parochial interests, but to work with the Federal Government in the interest of the Niger Delta people by striving to sustain the ideals of the Amnesty Programme. “I was appointed to help the Niger Delta people; I have started and I am learning fast. As far as I am in office, I will try and drive this programme. For me, it’s work in progress. I will try and do my best. Let us not do things that will destroy the programme”.

While noting that the objective of the Amnesty Programme was the sustenance of peace, security and development in the Niger Delta, Dokubo urged them to shun acts of economic sabotage, just as he promised timely payment of their monthly stipends. “On the issue of paying stipends as at when due, you will remember that the last time, I paid stipends for two months. The one of last month, you will get it next week”.

While stressing on the need for the establishment of solid projects in the Niger Delta to create jobs and economic empowerment for the people, he said training and retraining of beneficiaries of the programme would be accorded priority. Towards this end, he said two projects under the programme would soon be commissioned in Bayelsa State.

“Let us do particular projects in the Niger Delta that will live after us; let us not go into pipeline busting, because these pipelines are located in our region where the environmental impact would be felt. But your complaints on issues of documentation and others will be looked into”, Dokubo assured.

He added: “I plead with all of you who are here; let us not personalize the issues. Let’s just have a good and unbiased discourse, talk about the problem that afflict the Niger Delta. What we are looking for is solution to address this problem. The problem has been there for a long time. This is my first meeting with those of you who are here as brothers; I think it will be very informative for me.

I strongly believe that with your support and your knowledge of where I am going to, we can move this region forward. There are issues that had not been properly addressed and like I said, I don’t claim to have better knowledge of the region than anyone of you; but with the contribution of each and every one of us here, we will chart a new course. Wherever people think that they have been marginalized or sidelined within the project let them open their minds and tell me. I am all ears and I will listen and if I listen I will also learn”.

Speaking on behalf of leaders of ex-agitators under Phase Three in the Amnesty Programme, Chairman of the forum, Julius Joseph, lauded Dokubo’s initiatives. “I am very impressed; this is my second time of meeting with him. I enjoy all his efforts, and I am appealing that he corrects the errors of the previous managements of the Amnesty Programme. I pray that the grace of God will fall upon him let; him manage the programme so that at the end of the day, God will take the glory. I don’t see Dokubo involving in dubious acts; he is God sent. When you see good thing, you tell your people; same for bad things. But from this meeting, it is not bad; from what he has said, it’s not bad if he continues like this, it will go well”.

Earlier in his remarks, ‘General’ Asu Tambou, chairman of the Phase Two forum of leaders of ex-agitators, expressed hope of an enduring peace in the Niger Delta region. He said the meeting was a plank on which they freely aired their view and promised to support Dokubo as he strives to take the Amnesty Programme to greater height.

“I am the national chairman of Phase Two leadersrepresenting 6,166 ex- agitators with 125 camp leaders. I am impressed with the meeting because people were given opportunity to air their views concerning the way forward for the Amnesty Programme. I am going back home with a message of hope; the message I will give them is that we have discussed with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta , Prof. Dokubo who is representing the President in running the affairs of the programme, and we have agreed to address grey areas so that pending problems will be solved. I’m going to give him backing on the area of verifying our database to know who had been trained or empowered and those that are left. Those are the areas where I am going to make my input to make sure that this programme is a success”.