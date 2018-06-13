Let your blessings run over

Ramadan is now drawing to an end. Have you had a wonderful and most rewarding period in the last 27 days? The few days remaining are capable of making our already filled cup run over with blessings. We can still maximise the benefits of the month.

These benefits can only come in Ramadan 1440 A.H. May Allah preserve us beyond next year. As we pray Allah to observe more of the Holy month, of Night of Majesty and of gracious rewards, we should use these last days to seek Allah’s forgiveness as much as we can.

The Prophet (S.A.W.) said: “Jibreel (peace be upon him) came to me and said: ‘If Ramadan comes and a person is not forgiven, he will enter Hell and Allaah will cast him far away. Say Ameen.’ So I said Ameen.” Narrated by Ibn Hibbaan, 3/188; classed as saheeh by al-Shaykh al-Albaani in Saheeh al-Targheeb, 1679.

The implication is that he is not forgiven because he did not seek forgiveness or forthright in his supplication for forgiveness of sins. So, endeavour to persist in seeking forgiveness all through the night and day. Engage in more Nawafil during the nights, do more ibadaah like your last. Maintain a solid connection with Allah so that you get His mercy in the fullest measure, and His ultimate pardon of all your sins. There is no other better time than now.

Apart from seeking forgiveness of sins, engage in act of charity. This act, apart from being obligatory before the eid in terms payment of Zakaat-l-Fitr, is another way of expiating sins and attracting blessings.

Yesterday we discussed about the payment of Zakaat al Fitr, the due time is a day or two before the eid. No zakaat al Fitr will serve its purpose after Eid. Right now, it is time we carry out that important ibadaa so that we will not be caught running helter skelter to do it on Eid day.

Tomorrow, insha Allah, we shall talk about other preparation for Eid-l-Fitr prayers and what we need to do as Muslims.

Allahuma innaka Afuwwun, Tuhibul afwa, Faa afwana. Amin.