Legislators urged to support fight against corruption

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH — National Chairman, Foundation for the Advancement of Ethics and Values of Nigeria, Dr. M. A. Opara, has called on the legislative arms at all levels of government to support President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State during the inauguration of the state chapter of the foundation/flag-off of house-to-house campaign for ethical issues, Opara stressed the need for all Nigerians to rise up and support the Buhari-led administration “to kill corruption in Nigeria or else, corruption will kill Nigeria.

“It is not an overstatement to say that Nigerians are hungry for good governance, sustainability of good governance and overall national development.”

In her remarks, Coordinator of the foundation in Delta State, Mrs. Comfort Enemiku, disclosed that the foundation “has been in existence for the past six years waiting to be enacted into law as the National Agency for Ethics And Values of Nigeria with the sole responsibility of ethical compliance.”

“This formidable organisation spanned across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, six geopolitical zones and 774 local government areas.

“From retrospection of four decades from this moment, corruption has sunk deep into all facets of our social, economic, political and cultural lives for which solution to redress the cataclysm require focused, determined and dedicated attention by all stakeholders.”