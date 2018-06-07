LeBron alley-oops slam dunk off backboard in NBA Finals

Cleveland’s LeBron James delivered an spectacular two-handed slam dunk usually reserved for the NBA All-Star Game contest in the early moments of Wednesday’s third game of the NBA Finals.

While it aroused a tremendous roar from the sellout crowd at Quicken Loans Arena, the monster backboard-bank shot slam dunk wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to overcome defending champion Golden State.

The Warriors won 110-102 to seize a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series entering game four Friday in Cleveland.

James set an early tone barely two minutes into the contest with an amazing dunk with an assist from the backboard.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player pump faked Golden State forward JaVale McGee and tossed the ball off the backboard from the free throw line.

James leaped into the air, grabbed his own rebound and slammed the ball into the cylinder for a massive dunk as the home crowd erupted.