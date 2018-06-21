Lawmaker urges Buhari on implementation of 2018 Appropriation Act

Abuja – The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Sen. Bukar Ibrahim, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure adequate implementation of the N9.12 trillion 2018 Budget.



He made the call in Abuja while reacting to the concerns raised by Buhari while signing the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday.

On the 6, 403 fresh projects the president said were inserted into the budget by the National Assembly, Ibrahim urged him to implement the ones that were “implementable and leave the rest’’.

According to him, the president needs not to bother on any new projects included in the budget, but should try to implement those he considers critical to the growth and development of the country.

“After all, since 1999, no president has ever achieved 100 percent budget implementation.”

On a book written on him titled: “Poorlitics”, Ibrahim, who represents Yobe East Senatorial District, said Yobe Governor, Ibrahim Geidam, could not challenge him for the senatorial seat.

“In any case, I am just 69 years old and very much interested in staying in the senate as long as my health and energy can carry me as senator representing people of Yobe East.

“The governor has not told me that he is interested in the seat after expiration of his tenure next year.

“I don’t need to bother myself about it since I know that there will be no vacancy because I am re-contesting for the position next year.

“I will continue to offer myself to my people for the position as long as I have the energy and sound health to represent them,” he said.

The lawmaker governed Yobe for eight eights before going to the Senate in 2007 and had since served three terms. (NAN)