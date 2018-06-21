Lawmaker donates four classrooms to Ikota community

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE joy of the people of Ikota, in Ifedore Council Area of Ondo State, knew no bound as a four-classroom block built by a member of the National Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Samson Baderinwa was handed over to them.

The regent of the town, Princess Ajisafe Adunola, the head teacher, teachers and pupils of Emmanuel Primary School, Ikota, commended the initiative saying it was worth celebrating.

Recall that many of the primary schools in the state are in deplorable state and are crying for government attention.

Baderinwa, who represents Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency, during the hand-over, charged the school authority to make good use of the classrooms.

The lawmaker, who was represented by Hon. Tunde Ogunlade said that the block of classrooms was built and equipped with chairs and tables, including writing boards to aid teaching and learning in a serene and conducive atmosphere.

According to him, the new block of classrooms will go a long way to make teaching and learning attractive to the teachers and the pupils.

Regent commends lawmaker

The regent, Princess Adunola, in her remarks, commended the lawmaker for making life easy for the people of the community.

Adunola appealed to the state government to attend to other urgent areas in the community such as good and motorable roads, provision of water and other amenities that would make life meaningful for them in the community.

Also, the head teacher of the school, Mrs. Ayodele Eunice Taiwo and her assistant, Mrs Adetiloye Stella Bola appreciated the kind gesture of the lawmaker.

They appealed to the lawmaker to help them in fixing the leaking roofs of the old classrooms in the school.

They said: “The new block of classrooms will assist us in many ways because they are very good. We will be teaching the children under a conducive atmosphere, our job will be easier. We have been using chalk before, but now, we will be using markers.

“We will not be teaching our pupils under the rain again because the roofs of the old classrooms have been blown off, the old classrooms leak whenever it rains.”

The duo of the head boy and the head girl of the school, Master Destiny Agu and Miss Ogedengbe Idowu, expressed joy over the handing over of the newly built classroom block to them.

They said the new classroom block will help them to learn under a conducive atmosphere and it will guarantee a brighter future for all the pupils of the school.