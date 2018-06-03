Late Akanbi’s experience useful to country’s fight against corruption – Tinubu

Lagos – All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has said that late Justice Mustapha Akanbi’s experience as a judge with a clean record had been quite useful to the country’s fight against corruption.

Tinubu, in a condolence letter, signed by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Sunday in Lagos, described late Akanbi as an incorruptible judge, who was committed to the rule of law and social justice.

He said that It was painful that his transition came at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari had put the fight against corruption ‎at the front burner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Akanbi, died at the age of 85, in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Ilorin, Kwara, after a brief illness.

”The nation is diminished by the transition of Justice Mustapha Akanbi. His death isn’t just a loss to his family; it is a loss to us all.

”He was a renowned legal luminary, a highly respected judge and an elder statesman. He was committed to the rule of law and social justice.

”Justice Akanbi was one of the few incorruptible judges the nation has ever produced. He epitomises all that is good about the judiciary.

”On the bench, as President of the Court of Appeal, he distinguished himself and gave the profession a good name.

”As pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in 2000, serving till around 2005, Justice Akanbi put in place the structures and laid the foundation for the working of the agency.

”His lordship’s experience as a judge with a clean record had been quite useful for the country’s fight against corruption, ” he said.

Tinubu said that the legal profession, which late Akanbi served all his life, would miss him.

” Justice Akanbi will be particularly missed by lawyers, judges and other Nigerians whom he inspired through his exemplary leadership style and uprightness.

”I urge us all to seek solace in the fact that he lived a life of probity and was an inspiration to many citizens. My appeal is that we all emulate his sterling qualities.

”I commiserate with the family he left behind. I pray that God grant them the strength to bear this transition.

”May Allah grant his soul Aljanah Fridaus, ” he said (NAN)