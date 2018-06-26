Lai Mohammed condoles with D’banj over son’s death

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with star musician D’banj and his wife on the tragic loss of their son, Daniel.



In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said although words can never be enough to console them, they should take solace in the outpouring of sympathy from Nigerians.

”My prayers and kindest thoughts are with you and your family at this trying time. May God give you the strength and the comfort that will see you through,” he said.