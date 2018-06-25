Lagos Police command reacts to DBanj’s son’s death,

….says he and his wife should formerly report circumstances that led to the boy’s death after mourning period

By Iyabo Aina

The Lagos state police command has released a statement reacting to the sudden death of singer, DBanj’s one year old son, Daniel III.

This was gathered in a statement relaesed via their Instagram page by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, the commissioner of police, CP Edgal Imohimi, commisserated with DBanj and his wife, Lineo and asked the singer to formerly report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of Daniel after the mourning period is over.

Read the statement below;

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on behalf of officers and men of Lagos State Police Command, wishes to commiserate with the family of Mr and Mrs Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D’BANJ over the death of their one year old son, Daniel(Jnr) Oyebanjo whose sad event took place yesterday 24/06/2018, at the Ikoyi-Lagos residence of the family.

The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain.

Although a delegation from the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha N’Abba, who were at the Ikoyi home of the Oyebanjos on condolence visit did not meet anyone at home, it is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family should formerly report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen”.