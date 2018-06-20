Lack of research affects rating of Nigerian universities- Expert

An Intellectual Property Right Expert, Mr Tolulope Adekola on Wednesday identified lack of proper research work as reason responsible for the low rating of Nigerian Universities in the world.

Adekola, who teaches Intellectual Property Law at Landmark University Omu-Aran in Kwara made the observation in Ilorin, during an interview with Newsmen.

He noted that many of the nation’s universities were currently performing below expectation on research work that can lead to discoveries and aid the development of the country.

The expert charged authorities of universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria to take a cue from international best practices on research and intellectual property enforcement.

This, he noted will stem the tide on intellectual property infringement going on in various parts of the country.

“If Nigerian universities fail to address the issue of plagiarism in tertiary institutions, it would further cripple the country’s educational system,” he said.

Adekola described plagiarism as a cancer that must not be allowed to grow further in the education sector and appealed to relevant stakeholders to collectively kick out the menace from the system.

“Plagiarism has become a common trend in the Nigeria educational system. It is indeed a cancer that has plagued the academic integrity of our ivory towers,” Adekola added.

Adekola explained that the advanced countries have several ICT devices with which they track plagiarism and urged Nigeria to take a cue from such countries.

He advocated stiffer penalty for defaulters of intellectual property rights in any part of the country