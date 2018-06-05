Labour union hails Ugwuanyi’s motivation of workers

The leadership of a labour union in Enugu State has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment and untiring efforts towards the welfare and motivation of the workers of the state.

Reacting to the recent hosting of 2018 National Productivity Day in Enugu State, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, in a statement signed by the state chairman and secretary, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuka Igbokwe and Comrade Benneth Asogwa, said the contributions of the governor saw to the success of the event and “shows the commitment of your administration towards improving productivity in both public and private sectors.”

The union also applauded Ugwuanyi for “the recognition and conferment of productivity awards on 10 distinguished public servants/captains of industry in Enugu State,” as well as “the presentation of productivity award/cash to 50 civil servants of the state who have delivered quality services in their various MDAs.”

It stated that the gesture was a motivating factor that would further promote productivity in the state’s public service, adding that the workers “will remain grateful to Your Excellency for this honour.”

“Your Excellency, we say thank you for your good works in Enugu State particularly as it affects workers’ welfare”, the workers said, disclosing that “this is the second time the National Productivity Day will be celebrated in Enugu State even though it is an annual event nationally”.