Kwese tv set for Fifa world cup

…UNVEILS NAIJA UNITE CAMPAIGN

Kwesé has announced its plans for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, disclosing that all 64 matches will be LIVE in HD on Kwesé TV from 14 June to 15 July 2018. Active Kwesé TV subscribers who download the Kwesé TV Everywhere App will also enjoy extended viewing on up to four mobile devices at no extra cost.



In addition, the pay TV network has unveiled a thematic campaign featuring its brand ambassador and Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi.

Aptly tagged, Naija Unite, the campaign is a dynamic call-to-action to stand together, to bring the FIFA World Cup home! The campaign is also a charge to football fans to unite behind the skill, the passion, the ûghting spirit, the narrow defeats, the glorious victories of the teams, and to unite as fans.

A FIFA World Cup pop-up channel went live on Kwesé TV, channel 300 on the 7th of June. Leading up to the tournament, viewers can relive historic moments with FIFA World Cup classic matches between 1966 and 2014. Viewers can also enjoy, FIFA: Road to Russia, an exciting preview show that looks at the build-up to the greatest sporting event of the year. The show reviews how the teams qualified for the showpiece event and the players to look out for during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

When the tournament kicks-off, football fans will enjoy shows such as “Kwesé Game Day” which will take a daily look at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the highs and lows, the venues, the people and players that make the FIFA World Cup the colossal event that it is.

In line with Kwesé Sports’ tagline, For the Fan, Kwesé has created a magazine show devoted to fans called “Fan Fest”. The show will be a round-up of the week’s games, look at fan predictions, favourites and the week ahead. When the players take a break, “Kwesé Timeout” will keep viewers up-to-date with the latest from players, and fans’ experience of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.