Kwara tertiary institutions begin indefinite strike

Ilorin—Workers in the three Colleges of Education in Kwara have embarked on an indefinite strike, accusing the state government of failing to meet their five-point demands.

The workers, on the platform of Committee of Unions of Tertiary Institutions, CUTI, of Colleges of Education in Kwara, had issued three days warning a week ago for the government to act.

Already, academic activities have been paralysed in the institutions located in Ilorin, Oro and Lafiagi.

Mr. Abdulhammed Yusuf, Secretary, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in the state, said yesterday Ilorin that the union had presented a five-point demand, which the government allegedly failed to honour.

He said the demands included the release of funds for accreditation of courses, payment of backlog of salaries, 30 percent salary increment, promotion and payment of promotion benefits that accrued since 2013.