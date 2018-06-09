KOK dumping silver screen for politics?

Seven years after he lost the ticket to represent Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency in Imo State, in the National Assembly, during the party’s primaries in 2011, popular actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has again thrown his hat into the ring.

KOK who contested under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, then announced his intention to run for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives in 2019, on his Instagram page.

KOK wrote, “Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut.”

However, in a chat with HVP yesterday, KOK confirmed that he has made his intentions known at the ward level, adding that he’s preparing to make the same declaration at the Local Government level.

“Yes, it’s true I am seeking to represent Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency, Imo state, at the House of Representatives. I have declared my intention at the ward level, and preparing to do the same at the local government level very soon,” he stated.

KOK, who’s best known for his role in the popular TV Drama Series, “Professor Johnbull”, lost the ticket to represent his people in the National Assembly, in 2011. The amiable actor said then that the need for a change in his area inspired his decision to seek elective position at the federal level.

According to him then, “Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency has suffered from the scourge of under representation and misrepresentation for some years now.

“My candidacy is borne out of an inner realisation that men of conscience don’t have to keep quiet when everything seems to be going wrong. All over Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, infrastructure is either non-existent or dilapidated. schools, roads are all in terrible state,” KOK said then. Meanwhile, with his declaration, is it likely that the amiable actor will be dumping his flourishing acting career for politics?