Kogi ADP commences fish meal production, training

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA-Kogi Agricultural Development Project, ADP, had inaugurated its Fish Meal Making Machine which signal the commencement of its fish meal production.



The machine with a capacity of producing 500Kg per day will also be use as a training centre for any individual, group or organisations interested in fish farming production.

The Managing Director of ADP, Mr Oyisi Okatahi, who revealed this at the inauguration yesterday said the machine has commenced production of floating fish meal with the cost price for a bag of 15kg of ‘Aqua Best’ fish feed set at N3,500.

“The fishmeal will also serves as training centre on Fish farming and production and it is open to anyone who is interested.

“The knowledge which the participants will acquire in the training centre will equip them with the wherewithal that will enable them to contribute to the state’s fishery production.

“In spite our challenges, if we maximize our resources and opportunities, we are bound to succeed.”

Okatahi commended the staff of the fisheries unit of the Agency on their diligence and encouraged them to continue to be proactive and innovative.

He also commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for his vision on agricultural development and for putting in place new innovations which had transform the agricultural sector of the state.

The agency had last month inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Agricultural Training Centre, aimed at training the people in the general use of information technology.