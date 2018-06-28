Killings: A-Ibom Speaker tasks FG on bi-partisan approach

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has called on the Federal Government to use a bi-partisan approach in solving the security crisis in the country, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari must look beyond party lines in handling such issues.

Luke who made the call yesterday in Uyo while reacting to the recent killings in Plateau State, urged the government in power at the centre not to continue to dwell on what happened in the past but to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians.

On the security challenges in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas of the state, he said the House of Assembly had waded into it and would soon convene a security summit as part of measures to put an end to the lingering insecurity in the areas.

He said, “We are looking for solution, we are looking for the fulfilment of the promises that President Buhahri made during his campaigns that he was going to make this country safe for all of us. It is no more time for excuses, but time for him to act.

“I want to call on each and every one of us to look beyond party lines. If Mr. President deems it fit to call all of us to a round table, he should look beyond party lines. It is about Nigerians now, not about party or individual. It is about lives of Nigerians. It is very important.”