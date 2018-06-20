Killers of Benue governor’s aide arrested

The Nigeria army has arrested three wanted militias who confessed to the killing of the Senior Special Assistant to the Benue state governor on Special Security, Mr Denen Igbana.

The Nigerian Army said the suspects were gang members of the wanted militia leader, Mr Terwase Akwaza.

The Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini made the announcement on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Makurdi on major offensive and bombardment of militia camps in Benue and Nasarawa state.

Although the Army is yet to reveal their identities, Yekini assured displaced persons that very soon, they would be returned to their homes as the army was leaving no stone unturned to clear all stronghold of the armed herdsmen.

He also revealed that over 40 armed herdsmen were dislodged during the military’s patrols in the area.

Igbana, who died in 2016 was said to have been shot by the gunmen in the presence of his family.

Two suspected members of a militia gang reported to be terrorising residents of Katsina-Ala and its environs in Benue state have also been arrested.

They were arrested by the Nigerian, the Director Of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said on Tuesday.

He said the army acted on a tip-off and recovered a locally made gun, one pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

The Army spokesperson said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious militia gang led by one Mr Gana, who is now at large.

Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He then called on members of the public to always report suspicious activities in their areas to law enforcement agencies.