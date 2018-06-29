Kia ups the ante in warranty delivery

Rolls out yearly prepaid maintenance package

By Theodore Opara

HAVING won the heart of its Nigerian customers over the years, Kia Motors has extended the warranty on its models from three to five years. The new Kia warranty is unprecedented in the Nigerian market as far as warranty is concerned.

Speaking to the Nigerian Motoring Press at the new Kia workshop along Oshodi-Apapa expressway during a facility tour, the Chief Operating Officer of Kia, Mr. Sanja Tatpati, explained that Kia customers now enjoy five years or 100,000 warranty, depending on which comes first. According to him, Kia customers who purchase either the Kia sedan flagship SUV flagship are entitled to further warranty of unlimited kilometres on this model.

This, he said was aimed at ensuring that Kia customers are placed ahead of users of other brands when it comes to benefits from the brand owners. In addition to this, the chief operating officer noted that other packages are available to Kia customers whereby the customer could pay a certain amount and his car will be maintained though out of the year without additional payment at every service date. This package is described as ‘payless’get more’ (one year, hassle-free prepaid maintenance package).

Kia Motors Nigeria unalloyed bid to constantly enhance the customer experience through hassle-free end-to-end service offerings has launched an annual Prepaid Maintenance Package to Kia owners. Equipped to offer a cashless service and complete car maintenance, from periodic maintenance services to wheel alignment and balancing amongst other value-added services, the Prepaid Maintenance Package is in tandem with the company’s drive to make Kia ownership affordable, flexible and above all delightful.

Widely revered as a customer-centric automobile company and a driver of continuous improvement on all customer touch points, the new Kia prepaid maintenance package is aimed at offering special discounts to the customer making their ownership experience worry-free and affordable. Customer service is germane and remains a critical factor for the brand’s success. For this reason, the prepaid maintenance package is one of the offers from the company to display best-in-class customer service offerings and to provide satisfactory services to their respective customers. Tagged ‘Pay Less, Get More’, customers will only pay once at a discounted price and enjoy one year or 4 free services. Basking in the success of the recently held free service clinic, Kia Motors Nigeria has resolved continuously to reinforce its commitment to customers by offering a special, first of its kind, annual prepaid maintenance package, to reaffirm its continued drive to incentivize customers of their loyalty to the brand.

The successes of the Kia service clinics and the ever increasing customer expectations coupled with the request for more offerings by the customers have propelled the leading Korean automobile company in Nigeria, Kia, to become aware of the value and the need to offer the prepaid maintenance package to the teeming customers.

Premised on the company’s culture to provide hassle- free service for its customers from sales to exceptional after sales service, the package is yet another testament to its unquenchable zest to exceed customers’ expectations. The Chief Operating Officer, Sanjay Tatpati said that the prepaid maintenance package will help provide peace of mind to owners, as the costs involved will be discounted and affordable.

The package covers the standard maintenance schedule and includes wear-and-tear items such as brake pads, brake discs, and windscreen wipers in addition to other value-added services. “With this package in place, owners need not worry about the maintenance of their Kia cars. This also reaffirms the commitment we have towards our customers – not just in strengthening our after-sales service, but also the Kia ownership experience for our owners,” added Sanjay. Kia’s ‘Prepaid Maintenance Package’ service initiative will offer benefits as per the vehicle age to cater to the requirements of different customers and will offer car check-up with the examination of the engine, transmission, electrical system, under-body, AC, exterior etc. Speaking on the initiative, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria said, “being a Customer-Centric and a Caring Brand, Kia has always laid a strong emphasis on unique service initiatives. These efforts have made us reel in quite a number of awards and provide exceptional service delivery to customers.

The prepaid maintenance package is a step further to make Kia ownership a delightful experience. Regular operation of your vehicle causes wear and tear of components and to ensure that your car continues to be reliable, economical and safe, you need to regularly replace components during maintenance schedules. Keeping this in mind, Kia owners are advised to follow the recommended service schedule, and have the cars attended only by authorised Kia service centres. The package is redeemable in all authorized Kia service centres across the country.

The prepaid maintenance package is designed for aftersales service delivery excellence and creates theconsciousness in the industry to go beyond paying lip service to customer service by establishing a closer connection with customers through a truly valuable value-added service and long-term benefits. Kia will be offering special discounts on mechanical parts and labour, free 27-point car check-up with the examination of the engine, vehicle health check analysis, and free value-added services.