Kanu backs Eagles to shine in Russia

On 5:02 am by Urowayino Warami

Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu is tipping the Super Eagles to impress at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men have not been at their best recently after a three-game winless run, which saw them lose to both Serbia and England.

Nigeria vs England
Nigeria team (Back row L-R) Nigeria’s midfielder John Obi Mikel, Nigeria’s defender William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria’s defender Leon Balogun, Nigeria’s midfielder Victor Moses, Nigeria’s midfielder Joel Obi and Nigeria’s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, (Front row L-R) Nigeria’s striker Odion Ighalo, Nigeria’s defender Shehu Abdullahi, Nigeria’s midfielder Alex Iwobi, Nigeria’s midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and Nigeria’s defender Bryan Idowu line up for a pre-game photograph ahead of the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Nevertheless, the former Arsenal star is confident that the west Africans can ‘be a big surprise’ at the quadrennial tournament.

“The FIFA World Cup is the greatest football tournament on the planet – every team dreams of being part of it and I am sure it will be a very special event in Russia,” Kanu was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“Nigeria will be a big surprise, for sure. We have good young and talented players; they are hungry for victories and want to do well – for themselves and for the country.”


