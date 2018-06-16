Kano declares for Moghalu as mammoth crowd receives YPP presidential candidate

Residents of the city of Kano, Nigeria, trooped out in massive numbers to welcome the presidential flagbearer of the Young Progressive Party, Professor Kingsley Moghalu Thursday, 14 June, 2018 as the candidate continued his nationwide ‘To Build A Nation Tour’.

Representing the spirited drive among Nigerian voters to change the status quo, the former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria was received with lots of fanfare and excitement, as the candidate was escorted by a large number of members of the Kingsley Moghalu Support Organisation (KIMSO) and To Build A Nation (TBAN) in the state, where he was also welcomed by the Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, in his palace.

Speaking during his visit, Professor Kingsley Moghalu promised massive investment in entrepreneurship and innovation through the 1 trillion Venture Capital Fund, an economic policy that he emphasized would not be determined or controlled by ethnicity, religion or status.

“It is time for a new generation of leaders that are interested in creating a better future for Nigerians. Every young Nigerian can contribute to the development of our great country, but there needs to be opportunity and access to education, skills, and better security to improve their lives.”

The presidential candidate also promised to bring back industries through strategic support for the manufacturing sector in order to create jobs, diversify the economy and promote investment.

In his response, the Emir of Kano welcomed Professor Moghalu and his delegation and recalled the presidential aspirant’s contributions to the successes achieved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during his tenure as governor.

“Kingsley and the other three deputy governors made important contributions to the bank’s success during my term as governor. In my view, any of those four deputy governors are qualified to hold any leadership position in Nigeria today. There is no question that whatever happens, Kingsley’s participation in Nigerian politics as an aspirant to the highest office of the land has already steered the narrative in the right direction,” said the Emir.

Speaking with participants during the closing ceremony of 1,000 Women Skills Training conducted under the Kingsley Moghalu Women Initiative in partnership with the Isaac Moghalu Foundation, the candidate emphasized that upon becoming president of Nigeria, his administration would combat poverty by providing access to finance and education for women and girls in the country.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu also paid courtesy visits to the families of the late Ambassador (Dr) Yusuf Maitama Sule (Dan Masanin Kano) and the late Sheikh Isiyaku Rabiu at their residences in Kano State.