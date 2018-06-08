Kalu lauds Buhari over June 12 declaration

CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 Democracy Day in honour of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola who won the 1993 presidential election and posthumously awarding him the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR.

In a statement issued by his Personal Media Assistant, Mr. Kenneth Udeh, Dr. Kalu who is currently in the United States on a personal visit described the move as historical, timely, thoughtful and symbolic. The former governor who became the Ist governor in Nigeria’s history to declare June 12 a public holiday when he was in office said the new development will heal the wounds of June 12 and unite the country.

The statement read: “Let me expressively congratulate President Buhari for heeding to the clarion calls of myself and other Nigerians over the years to declare June 12 as Democracy Day. I also commend the concomitant recognition of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale “Olanbiwoninu” Abiola as a former president of Nigeria with the highest award in the land as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR and his running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kinigbe also being invested with the award of GCON.

“I am deeply impressed that the awards was also extended to renowned human rights activist and fighter for the actualization for the June 12 elections in the person of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, with his investiture as GCON.

“I have always been of the opinion that the spirit of June 12 is very much alive.It was the more reason I decided to be the Ist governor and public office holder in Nigeria to declare that day a public holiday in Abia State. This is because, the events of June 12, 1993 means so much to me and many other patriotic Nigerians.

“It was a day Nigerians trooped out enmasse and put aside their religious and tribal sentiments to express their mandate to choose their leader.

“The June 12 date is a precursor to the democracy the nation is enjoying and should have long been set aside as a symbol of fairness and equity.

“For 25 years, Nigeria as a country has always celebrated her democracy day on May 29th but the truth is that without June 12, there wouldn’t have been a May 29th. This shows that the President recognizes the sacrifices of patriotic Nigerians for the actualization of June 12. “Yes! I am an Igbo man from Abia State but I declared that day a public holiday when I was governor, because it remains a remarkable day and unifying factor to every Nigerian which cuts across tribe and religious affiliation. It symbolizes the promotion of positive ideals, national integrity and unity.”