June 12: Buhari orders gazetting of Presidential Order

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to immediately begin measures towards publishing his Presidential Order that henceforth, June 12 be observed as Democracy Day.

The president had last Wednesday, declared that henceforth, June 12 be observed as Democracy Day in Nigeria and that some heroes of democracy be given national honours,a development that made the late acclaimed winner of 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola a beneficiary of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR title.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement,yesterday, said the president directed Malami to immediately take steps to publish the order in the official gazette.

The president, the statement said, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami to take immediate steps to publish the Presidential Order in the Federal Gazette as follows:

“Chief MKO Abiola – Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (Posthumous)

“Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe – Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger

“Chief Gani Fawehinmi -Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Posthumous)

“The President also directed that this should be done so that the awards slated for June 12, 2018 can go on as planned.”