Jos killings: Govs call for prosecution of attackers, to meet with service chiefs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Governors of the 36 states of the federation have called on the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute those behind the incessant killings across the country.

The governors’ reaction came against the backdrop of last weekend’s killing of over 100 persons in three local government areas of Plateau State.

Rising from a meeting, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Wednesday night, the governors also resolved to to hold a security meeting with service chiefs in a bid to stop the incessant killings in the land and properly activate the security apparatus in the country.

They also commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State, even as they planned to pay a condolence visit.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who read the communiqué raised at the end of the meeting to journalists, said: “We, members of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, at our meeting held today at the NGF Secretariat, Abuja deliberated on several issues and resolved as follows:

‘’The forum strongly condemned recent attacks in Plateau State and the spate of insecurity in the country. Members commiserated with the government and people of Plateau and other states, including victims, who were caught in transit travelling to and from neighbouring states.

“Governors unanimously called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks and resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crisis.

“The forum resolved to pay a condolence visit to Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

“Governors noted with delight and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president for their quick response and visit to Plateau State to show empathy to the people. We equally commend Governor Simon Lalong for the way he handled the very sad situation.

“Governors resolved to hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a holistic solution to the country’s security situation.”

Briefing from NCC, NNPC

The governors also received a briefing from the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The presentation from NCC revolved around the broadband deployment, which Yari said would expand the economic fortunes of the country while that of the NNPC was on the security of the energy sector.

Presidency releases ‘checklist’ of killings under PDP

Meanwhile, the Presidency, yesterday, released what may be described as checklist on the number of people killed during the 16 years administration of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Presidency’s reaction came on the heels of the seven days mourning declared by PDP on Wednesday in honour of those killed in Plateau State last weekend.

It accused the PDP of shedding crocodile tears, describing the seven days mourning declared by the party as hypocritical, cheap and infantile politics as well as dancing on the graves of the dead.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in a statement, entitled “Plateau and the PDP Crocodile Tears,” however, stated that those who took pleasure in twisting statements from the Presidency might claim that he was saying that many more people were killed under PDP than under President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, saying so will be unconscionable.

He statement read: “The sad and unfortunate killings in Plateau State over the weekend have been turned to opportunity to once again play irresponsible politics, particularly by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which says it is declaring seven days of mourning.

“These are dolorous times that call for deep introspection on how cheap human lives have become, and the proffering of actionable ideas on how to get out of the bind. But the PDP would rather dance on the graves of the dead, playing cheap, infantile politics.

“The comatose and prostrate party is declaring seven days of mourning, during which flags in its offices would be flown at half mast nationwide.

‘’But unknown to the party, those flags had been forcefully lowered since its 2015 loss at the polls, and may remain so for a long time to come, because Nigerians are politically discerning, and cannot be hoodwinked by cheap antics.

The checklist

“A quick checklist of some savage and brutal killings in Nigeria during PDP rule, between 1999 and 2015, for which no national mourning was declared:

“November 20, 1999: Odi, in Bayelsa State, was invaded on orders of a PDP President. About 2,500 people killed. No national mourning. Between February and May, 2000, about 5,000 people were killed during riots over Sharia law in different parts of the North. No national mourning.

“In 2001, hundreds of people, including the old, infirm, women and children were killed in Zaki Biam. No crocodile tears. Between September 7-12, 2001, Jos, Plateau State, erupted in internecine killings. Between 500 and 1,000 people were killed. Flags were not flown at half mast.

“In February, 2004, at least 975 people were killed in Yelwa-Shendam, Plateau State. No mourning by the then ruling PDP. Between November 28 and 29, 2008, Jos was in flames again, with 381 deaths.”

He noted that within these periods of the reign of the PDP when the killings were carried out, there was “No mourning.”

Continuing, the presidential spokesman said: “In 2010, 992 people killed in Jos. Mum was the word. In 2014 alone, according to Global Terrorism Index, at least 1,229 people were killed in the Middle Belt. No mourning.

“Boko Haram killings in PDP years were over 10,000. PDP flags were still fluttering proudly in the sky.”

