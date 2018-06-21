Jonathan hero of democracy in Nigeria —Atiku

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a hero of democracy in Nigeria.

The former vice president made the disclosure yesterday, during a courtesy call on President Jonathan at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Abubakar, who recalled Jonathan’s exemplary decision to hand over the reins of power without qualms, observed that that singular historic decision set him apart as a democrat of unimpeachable credentials.

Abubakar, while reflecting on Jonathan’s action that doused tension in the country at that time, noted that the situation in Nigeria may have been different if he (Jonathan) did not voluntarily relinquish power.

“I want to say without equivocation that history will be very kind to you. As the democrat that I have always been, I want to say you have truly excelled. If you did not excel as a democrat par excellence, I wonder what the situation in Nigeria would be today,” Abubakar said.

He had during his visit to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, to follow in the footsteps of Jonathan by accepting defeat if they lose the election.

Responding, Jonathan commended Atiku for appointing former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, as Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation.