IPOB expresses satisfaction with response to sit-at-home

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that Biafra is of the mind and it will be very impossible for anyone in Nigeria to kill or suppress it, and therefore expressed satisfaction that “in spite of threats, blackmail, military reinforcements, threatened arrests and attempt by enemies within to scuttle this year’s ‘sit-at- home, the people of Southeast, South-south and entire Biafrans observed it.

While congratulating the people for what it called comprehensive and total observance of the sit-at-home order, IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said, “We appreciate the fact that some governors such as Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Rochas Okorocha, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Siriake Dickson, Udom Emmanuel and Ben Ayade did not belittle their office by coming out to act as attack dogs for Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF, against IPOB as Umahi and Obiano did.

“And we are equally proud of Biafrans, their obedience to our call for the sit-at-home is confirmation that the vast majority of our people are committed to the collective pursuit of self determination for all.”