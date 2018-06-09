Imo restoration coalition, the real battle ahead

By DESMOND EKWUEME

Give it to the RESTORATION COALITION, it has succeeded in making the All Progressives Congress (APC) almost inhabitable for outgoing governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha thereby inflicting a serious injury on the gubernatorial dream and ambition of his Chief of Staff and son-inlaw, Uche Nwosu.

That Okorocha was absent at the APC South East Stakeholders meeting in Abuja leading to the National Convention is a confirmation of the pressure on a governor hounded by developments he created. He couldl be further dazed by the return of the trio of Emma Enukwu (APC National Vice-Chairman), Senator Osita Izunaso ( APC National Organizing Secretary) and George Moghalu (APC National Auditor) who got a thumbs-up from the stakeholders to continue their duties.

However, pundits opine that though the Restoration Coalition is cruising to victory having sustained the tempo of sweeping Okorocha’s political dynasty to the trashcan of history but ahead is a greater challenge. The challenge is embedded in the question, what will it do with power after wresting it from Okorocha?

It is said that the greatest problem of the governing party since it came to power in 2015 was not knowing what to do with power after pushing out the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Observers say that the quintet of Senator Ben Uwajimogu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the convener of the coalition Dr. Thoedore Ekechi who make up the Restoration Coalition are all eyeing the key to Douglas House. In other words, they all want to be governor.

Their ambition could be the greatest undoing of the coalition. Critics suggest that they are strange bed fellows whose interests go beyond getting Okorocha out of the control of Imo APC. The body language of the quintet shows that truly they may be nursing the hope of succeeding Okorocha. It is known that Ararume, Uzodinma and Izunaso have long entertained the ambition to govern the state. This ambition has dragged Ararume into a prolonged legal battle. On his part, it is said that the governorship ambition of Uzodinma led him to defect from PDP to APC while Izunaso has been uncomfortable since losing his seat in the Senate to Uzodinma. He has been working steadily to use his office as National Organizing Secretary of APC to position himself for a shot at Douglas House. That plot and strategy was clearly witnessed in the last Ward Congress. On the other hand Dr Ekechi the Convener of the Restoration Coalition and a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy and also the coordinator of Muhammadu Buhari Campaign in Imo State according to sources feels that he should get the key to Douglas House as a compensation for his effort in creating a bond for third coalition especially by way of confronting Okorocha and his boys.

Herein is the challenge ahead. How will these men swallow their prides and interests to collectively work for a common goal? Who will step down? Will they arrive at a conscientious candidate? Will, it be a win-win arrangement for all? The battle ahead after chasing Okorocha out of APC, will be how to face the candidates of the other political parties particularly PDP and APGA who have been trying to tidy up their homes. PDP may eventually present Rt. Hon. Chukwuemeka Ihedioha who has been working hard by going from ward to ward and council to council in the last one month in his Meet- the- People campaign which has taken him to almost across the 27 LGAs in the State.

This suggests that the river to cross for the Restoration Coalition may be wider than merely getting Okorocha’s dynasty out of the way. With the political muscles of the members of the Restoration Coalition, there could be factions breaking off the coalition if things don’t go their ways at the end of the day.

Like they say, in politics, there is no permanent friend but permanent interest. Today, the members of the Restoration Coalition could be friends but they may not be permanent friends. The only factor that could make this group stay strong and takeover power in Imo come 2019 is if, they can think Imo and not their personal interests. Like Ihedioha once said, “whoever loves Imo must be thinking of how to liberate the state from the shackles of misrule. Only selfless individuals can achieve this,”

Will the members of the Restoration Coalition be selfless enough to consider the good of Ndi Imo or think about their political ambitions? Is being the governor of Imo State more important than giving the people fresh breathe of life, governance and freedom? According to His Eminence, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, “You don’t necessarily have to be a public office holder to serve your community, society or people. Service is what we owe ourselves especially for humanity”. One hopes the members of the Restoration Coalition appreciate this to ensure their efforts collectively and individually to change the rhythm of leadership in Imo pay off.

They have to sit down to iron out their differences. They have to mend the crack on the body of the coalition which is becoming increasingly visible and expanding at the same time. They have to nip this in the bud before the primaries for the Guber race.

In the words of Ekechi, “We want to present to Imolites come October after the party’s primary a candidate of the people. A candidate the people will see as their son and rest as their governor. A candidate for all and not for few. A candidate with a listening ear. A candidate who will not see Imolites as slaves but as masters. A candidate coming to serve. A candidate willing to learn. A candidate who will not toy with the emotions of the people. A candidate who will not turn the state to his personal estate or property. A candidate who will make Imolites proud of their state, culture, tradition and heritage. A candidate who will not turn the state and her people into a laughing stock by erecting statutes of foreigners daily. A candidate with qualities, vision, wisdom and knowledge of leadership”.