Why I’m gunning for A-Ibom Assembly, by Affia

By Babatunde Jimoh

Special Assistant on Projects to the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Mr Mbuotidem Affia, has said that his desire to contest one of the seats in the state House of Assembly next year was to develop his constituency neglected by both federal and state governments.

Speaking with the people of Ikono Clan in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, Affia said he was determined to open up the clan and constituency with infrastructural facilities, industrialisation and entrepreneurial skill/training for the youths.

“We will use our position to lobby some prospective investors to site cottage industries with abundant raw materials like cassava and palm produce available through private public partnership, PPP,” he said.

Other areas he intends to attract development to include, sports which he describes as a goldmine that would attract a lot of financial opportunities, provision of grants/loans to those who venture into business, improvement of primary/secondary healthcare delivery systems as well as intervention in critical areas of need within his financial capacity.