PRETTY Rachel Okonkwo better known as ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ has gradually become a household name in the Nigerian movie industry. The light-skinned actress recently declared that she’s ready to walk down the aisle as soon as her would-be hubby pops the question. “I’m getting married as soon as my partner is ready for us to walk down the aisle,” she enthused.

According to her, her ideal must be one that understands and appreciate her for what she is. She said “I want a man that understands me more than all the men in the world. A man that understands the nature of my job. He must also be hard working and has the fear of God in him. And of course, no man is perfect but kudos to those that try to be so. I have been heartbroken, but I didn’t kill myself over that. I picked up the pieces of my heart and moved on. You know how it feels watching someone you cherished so much to leave you for another girl. But thank God, someone better than him has taken his place.” The pretty actress, said she looks up to the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele as her role models in the industry.