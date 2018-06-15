Why I’m calling for Buhari’s resignation —Sheikh Gumi

A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has said he has no sympathy for any political party in Nigeria.

He also said he stood by his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to alleged failure of his government.

Gumi, a very influential Islamic cleric, particularly in Northern Nigeria, stated this at the closing of Ramadan Lecture for 2018 at Shaikh Sanusi Khalil Mosque at Rigachikun, Kaduna State, yesterday.

He was reacting to rumours in the state that he was critical of the government of All Progressives Congress, APC, because of his sympathy for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The rumours arose from a picture of him with two PDP leaders and strident criticism of the administration of President Buhari

But the cleric said, yesterday, his criticisms were based on his quest for justice in Nigeria, explaining that the picture that portrayed him sitting between former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former Kaduna State governor, Ramalan Yero, was taken at a public event long ago.

He explained: “There was a picture that was snapped at a mosque in Rigachikun. When I was invited to attend a wedding fatiha, on arrival I met him (Mr Yero) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at the mosque.

“Then he (Atiku) was still in APC as a member and contested against President Buhari at the primaries, while Yero was then in PDP as a governor in the state.

“I was asked to sit in their middle so I did. Now the picture is in circulation that I am a PDP member, that PDP paid me to work for them.’’

Mr Gumi said he does not look at any Muslim as a PDP or APC member but “rather, I see him as a Muslim brother. If he does justice I’m with him whoever he is.”

He said Nigerians should not discriminate among themselves on the basis of politics, adding that “anything that we know will bring misunderstanding among us as Muslims we must try to do away with it.’’

Gum i recently came under criticism by loyalists of President Buhari and APC in the state for speaking against the anti-corruption fight in the country.

He had accused Buhari as prone to mistakes and falling to render good governance, asking the President to resign.

The cleric said he would not stop pointing fingers at President Buhari’s mistakes, saying his government was a “total failure.”

He recalled also criticising the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan and asking the President to resign or be impeached.